Beshear expects double-digit death toll with devastating eastern Ky. flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll continues to rise in connection with the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Multiple counties are dealing with the aftermath of severe flash flooding. The Kentucky Mesonet reports parts of the region got more than six inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The National Weather Service declared flood emergencies and warned of life-threatening flash floods.

More rain is on the way.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation during his weekly Team Kentucky Briefing:

During the Team Kentucky Briefing, Gov. Beshear said an 81-year-old woman was killed in the flooding in Perry County. The governor also confirmed a second Perry County death and one in Knott County.

The governor confirms there are a number of people are also unaccounted for. He expects the death toll to reach double digits.

Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the communities impacted and activated the National Guard.

Beshear calls this one of the “worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history.” Beshear says the damage is massive with hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed.

Beshear said it will likely take some families years to rebuild and recover from the flooding.

Gov. Beshear says there are roughly 23,000 customers without power statewide in Kentucky and that number is expected to go up. Water service has also been disrupted in some areas. Beshear says the state has already ordered truckloads of water to the impacted areas.

IMPORTANT: If you have a missing loved one in Perry, Breathitt, Knott, or Letcher counties, DO NOT call 911. Instead, you need to call the local Kentucky State Police post at 606-435-6069. If the line rings busy, keep trying.

The governor says a relief fund to help the areas affected by flooding is being set up. He expects the website to go live by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Breathitt County

Gov. Beshear says the National Guard rescue staff members that got stuck inside a school in Breathitt County. He says people have also been rescued from roofs and even trees in the county.

The Lexington Fire Department says they have sent a team to the Lost Creek area to rescue three people trapped in the Riverside Christian School. At one point, 12 different water rescues were going on just in the Lost Creek area.

County leaders say they’re still working to assess the damage, injuries and account for people in the community.

Breathitt County Emergency Management opened a shelter for people displaced by flooding at the courthouse overnight. Director Chris Friley says the Old Montessori School off of Jett Drive will serve as a more permanent shelter, once crews are able to staff it.

If you need a place to stay officials are going to be at the Lee’s College Gym in Jackson. If you have pets, you’re asked to go to the building behind the medical center off of Jet Drive.

“It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while,” Friley said early Thursday morning. “It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews.”

Friley said crews from Wolfe County were expected to help with rescues along KY-476.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan says his office’s phones have no service. Deputies are still active, though many roads are impassable.

Perry County

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one flooding-related death in the county.

Perry County dispatchers say flood waters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations.

Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Hazard. The city posted on Facebook, saying crews are doing everything they can to help people. The city is urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

In the declaration, Mayor Mobelini cites the excessive amounts of rainfall in the past two days, which has resulted in major flooding, as the catalyst for the state of emergency.

The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn School. The creek next to the school jumped its banks and destroyed the parking lot before sending a wall of water and debris into the school, breaking windows and knocking down doors.

The parking lot of WKYT’s Hazard sister station WYMT flooded overnight.

Perry County Schools announced on Twitter they are opening the cafeterias at East Perry and West Perry at 1 p.m. Thursday for anyone who needs food or shelter. According to Hazard city officials, emergency shelters have also opened at the First Presbyterian Church and Gospel Light Church.

Below is a list of the Perry County shelters.

First Presbyterian Church

East Perry Elementary

West Perry Elementary

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Second Creek Church of God

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

The Perry County Advocate reports crews worked at least five water rescues near Hazard.

Knott County

The Knott County Coroner also confirmed at least one death in that county and told our sister station, WYMT, that multiple people are still missing.

The Mayor of Hindman, Tracy Neice, said the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night and Thursday morning is some of the worst he has ever seen.

Throughout the city, there are several major water line breaks and reports of a gas line break.

The new Hindman pool is completely destroyed and the building next to it fell into the pool, according to the Mayor.

There are also major power outages and the city’s lot of vehicles and generators was submerged, destroying a lot of the city’s key machinery.

Floyd County

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says the Wayland and Garrett communities are flooding.

Pictures show water covering roads, sidewalks, and a playground. Floyd County declared a state of emergency earlier this week because of earlier flooding.

In the hard-hit City of Wayland, officials are transporting rescued homeowners and families to the Wayland Fire Department. Sheriff Hunt is urging homeowners in areas likely to take on water to ‘get out now.’

Many phone lines in the county are down. The sheriff’s office says it has been receiving requests for help through text and/or on Facebook.

Sheriff Hunt says the office has deployed boats into the flood waters along with acquiring private boats to assist in rescue efforts.

Pike County

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 says multiple roads are blocked because of flooding and downed trees and power lines.

The roads include KY-610 in Virgie and KY-3414 at multiple sites.

Viewers are also sending us pictures of flooding and storm damage from throughout the region. Hailee Hawkins sent us this surveillance video of flooding the Virgie area of Pike County:

Hailee Hawkins sent us this surveillance video of flooding the Virgie area of Pike County.

