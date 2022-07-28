Cyclists promote political unity with cross-country ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville men are leaving on Sunday for their 5th annual Unity Ride. Jonathan Williams and Andre Block are on a mission to document their journey, cycling across the United States, and talking to strangers to make connections.

Williams and Block started the ride after they met 7 years ago at a New Year’s Eve party in Market Square.

“Jonathan, this is Andre, Andre this is Johnathan. He bought us a shot and we got to talk,” said Block.

They spent hours talking about riding bikes, family and kids. They found common ground, despite some differences politically. Williams is a conservative-leaning independent voter, while Block is a liberal-leaning independent voter.

They found a way to talk about those differences respectively. And hope to challenge strangers to participate in those conversations while on their trips.

“We want to speak the conversation. We want people to want to have these conversations. That’s the important thing about what we’re doing, is we can learn to respect each other and have those difficult conversations,” said Block.

They leave on Sunday and are heading towards Yosemite and California to cycle along Route 66. They have traveled 14,000 miles so far. You can keep up with their journey through social media.

