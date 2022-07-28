Dozens without place to live after Crossville motel closes abruptly

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, the more than one hundred people living in the 64 rooms at the Village Inn in Crossville were awoken by police and firefighters telling them they had to leave.

Crossville City officials said police were conducting a narcotics investigation when officers called the fire marshall and codes investigators to the scene to inspect the ailing building.

In a release, city officials said a cement walkway was falling, along with rails and other issues.

”I knew it was going to close down, but not like this, I thought they would give people time to get out,” said Thomas Dodson who has lived at the Village Inn for four years.

Dodson, alongside his wife and 13-year-old daughter, are some of those who were jolted awake by a knock at the door.

”Woke up to the police,” said Dodson, standing inside his doorway.

His wife told WVLT News they paid $600 to stay in another hotel in the city until August 1 then the family will take the few things they have on a Greyhound and head home to Seattle.

”I’m leaving everything I own except three totes of clothes, everything we own, even my Tahoe, I have to go scrap my Tahoe,” said Dodson.

Steve Threet has owned the Village Inn for the past two decades.

Threet, in a phone interview with WVLT News, said he was just as shocked by Wednesday’s evictions as the tenants.

”I’m at a loss for words, I’m going to put it in the Lord’s hands, and it’ll be alright,” said Threet.

Threet sent WVLT News two photos of rooms at the Village Inn, saying the rooms are clean and tidy when people move in but cannot guarantee that everyone has treated them how they’re expected to.

”I would literally stay in one of these rooms,” said Threet.

The 62-year-old landlord admitted the building had aged but said he put $60,000 worth of work into the building 15 years ago when it was deemed unlivable before and did everything that was asked.

”I just think there’s something else behind it, they say there’s not, but I’ll never believe it,” said Threet.

The building sits adjacent to Crossville City Hall. The people evicted Wednesday had until 8 p.m. to leave.

Area non-profits stepped in and helped some with a place to stay, some even being placed in an Economy Inn for a few nights, but while a select few were taken care of, many were left to fend for themselves.

”Mad, everybody’s mad and don’t know what they’re going to do,” said Dodson,

Threet added right now he doesn’t know if he has the money, or ability to fix everything the city said is wrong with his building but said he will put it in the Lord’s hands and pray it works out.

