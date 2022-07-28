Flash flooding closes roads in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Police Department officials warned the public to avoid Illinois Avenue due to flash flooding in the area.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials warned the public to avoid Illinois Avenue due to flash flooding in the area.

Oak Ridge spokesperson Lauren Grey said there are no reports of damages, injuries or stranded cars.

Grey said there is no timeline of when the road will be reopened.

