Flooding risk Thursday evening before more storms and a First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is ongoing flash flooding potential in both Anderson County and in Fentress County.

More rain is on the way. While both won’t get rain every single day, there are pretty high chances all the way through Monday.

That includes more storms Thursday evening. We also have a WVLT first alert weather day pinned to Sunday. That’s when rain stalls out and flooding could become an issue Sunday into Monday.

In the meantime, cooler air starts to stream in starting Friday. Some will have highs in the 70s Sunday and Monday. Then again, summer isn’t done yet. We are back to the 90s for much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rest of Thursday is perhaps the most muggy part of the forecast. Actual high temperature should be in the lower 90s, interrupted for most of us by storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Unfortunately the flooding we talked about in far eastern Kentucky became a reality. The flooding threat continues to be heightened north of our area. We also have some general flooding risk wherever storms hit. A lot of us have had 4 to 6 inches of rain over the last week alone. And the soil is struggling to handle more rain.

After the late evening Thursday, there’s something of a break in the rain. There are some more storms late Thursday night into Friday morning, and again by the afternoon and evening.

Thankfully the storms Friday are moving a little faster than the storms last week. Still, flooding is a limited threat. There’s also a lot of lightning potential. Friday afternoon is marginally cooler. The high temperature in the valley is around 87. Many others will be in the lower 80s.

For Saturday, I’m hopeful that there will be less rain overall. That’s especially true north of interstate 40. The best chance of rain is in Monroe and McMinn counties, and in the southern end of the smoky mountains. We’re also a little bit cooler with lots of clouds. Hi’s will be from the middle 70s to the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

And we start off with the first alert weather day on Sunday. By late morning all signs point to slow moving or stationary thunderstorms. Some could see one or 2 inches of rain on Sunday alone. While thunderstorms are certainly possible and even likely, the bigger story is flooding risk. We’re gonna be the low 80s both Sunday and Monday at its very warmest. Monday brings even more chance of rain. Much more than half of us will see rain.

