How scammers are phishing for information through mail fraud texts

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some people in East Tennessee are seeing an increase in text scams. After getting a text message to her cell phone from an unsaved number, Leslie Percelly said she knew something about the message was wrong.

”It said ‘post office- your package can not be delivered because the address is wrong, and we need to update our information, please click on this link,’” said Percelly.

Percelly said she wasn’t expecting a package and the hyperlink in the message looked strange. Feeling uneasy about it, she shared it with her husband.

”I took a picture of it and he went into the post office and they said ‘we would never do that. This is a scam.’ That’s when I contacted WVLT,” shared Percelly.

A big giveaway that the message is a fraud, is the misspelling in the hyperlink.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said this type of scam is referred to as ‘Smishing’ and there’s another way to check and see if a link is legit.

“You can long press on a phone, long press over a link, and see where that link is gonna take you. If it’s a bitly link or a shortened link you don’t know. But the best thing to do is if you’re not expecting a text or something like that cause the post office and Amazon and those types of places typically aren’t gonna text you unless you allowed it. But if you’re not expecting it, don’t click on it. Just don’t click on anything that you’re not expecting,” explained Binkley.

Just like robocalls that try to get your information, the Federal Trade Commission reports in the United States, $86 million dollars was reported lost in 2020 from frauds originating from scam texts.

