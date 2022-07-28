Knoxville police searching for special needs man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Marvin Wisecarver, 56, who went missing on Thursday.

He was last seen at his home in the 6700 block of Partridge Lane.

Wisecarver has “diminished mental capacity,” KPD officials reported. Officers suspect that he might be with his brother, Steven.

KPD officials asked anyone who sees Wisecarver to call 911.

Help locate missing Marvin Wisecarver, 56. Marvin went missing today from his home in the 6700 block of Partridge Lane. It is unknown how he left the home. Marvin has diminished mental capacity due to a previous injury & is possibly with his brother Steven. Call 9-1-1 if seen. pic.twitter.com/vJtXhVXaPr — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.