Knoxville police searching for special needs man
Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Marvin Wisecarver, 56, who went missing on Thursday.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
He was last seen at his home in the 6700 block of Partridge Lane.
Wisecarver has “diminished mental capacity,” KPD officials reported. Officers suspect that he might be with his brother, Steven.
KPD officials asked anyone who sees Wisecarver to call 911.
