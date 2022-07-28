Knoxville police searching for special needs man

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Marvin Wisecarver, 56, who went missing on Thursday.

He was last seen at his home in the 6700 block of Partridge Lane.

Wisecarver has “diminished mental capacity,” KPD officials reported. Officers suspect that he might be with his brother, Steven.

KPD officials asked anyone who sees Wisecarver to call 911.

