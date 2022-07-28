Knoxville rent rises 61% since 2020, report says

Rising housing costs are a key contributor for the high inflation rate, according to the report.
Rent has been increasing in Knoxville.
Rent has been increasing in Knoxville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rent prices are one of the key contributors to the rising inflation rate, and a new report outlined the rising rent in Knoxville.

In Knoxville, the current median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,189 while a two-bedroom apartment will cost around $1,494, according to a report from Apartment List.

Knoxville rent has risen 61% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report stated.

Those prices rose just in the past month. In 2022, the month of June saw a 3.7% increase in rent prices, and the report said this is 2.4% higher than the national median monthly rent increase.

Since 2021, Knoxville rent growth rose 26.6%. The national median rent grew 12% at the same time.

The housing market in Knoxville is looking more optimistic.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Rescue crews were on the scene Tuesday night.
Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking
Police are still investigating
Metro Nashville Police identify victim, shooter in fatal workplace shooting
The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police

Latest News

Jones Cove Road in Sevier County closed after flooding damages bridge
Flooding damage indefinitely closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
Tracking scattered storms today.
More scattered downpours for now, with a flood risk and a First Alert Weather day ahead
Sevierville explosion
Company releases statement following Sevierville explosion
Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding