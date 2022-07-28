Advertisement

More scattered downpours for now, with a flood risk and a First Alert Weather day ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks each batch of rain and storms, and the greatest risk for flooding.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered storms continue to develop, with an isolated flash flooding threat. With the coverage in rain and storms increasing this weekend, we could see an increased threat for flooding issues and that’s why a WVLT First Alert Weather day is aimed at Sunday, and we’re monitoring potential impacts into Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms continue this morning in Southeastern Kentucky, creating spotty rain and storms in East Tennessee. Temperatures are stuffy again, with a low of 75 degrees.

The coverage in downpours and storms is 40% of our area, especially this morning and then again this afternoon and evening. The threat of isolated flash flooding continues heading into the end of the week. We’re aimed at a high of 91 degrees, but it feels about 8 degrees warmer.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain and storms, but it looks to become spotty by Friday morning. We’ll drop to around 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

More rain and storms flare up again Friday, then this system will stall out over the weekend.

This means we’ll have a 40% coverage yet again Friday and Saturday, but it’s building up and becoming more persistent Sunday morning through Monday. We’ll have a 60% coverage Sunday and Monday, but that’s all day. So we have some breaks in the rain at times, but the steadier flow after a week of scattered storms can create rising water and flooding issues. The First Alert Weather Day is Sunday, and we’re monitoring and carry-over impacts to Monday.

While it’s not completely dry in our area, rain and storms are spotter Tuesday on in your First Alert 8-day planner.

