Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for. 

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Rescue crews were on the scene Tuesday night.
Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking
Police are still investigating
Metro Nashville Police identify victim, shooter in fatal workplace shooting
The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police