Soaky Mountain celebrates National Waterpark Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday was National Waterpark Day, and with award winning water parks right in our own back yard, it was a day to celebrate.

From the lazy river to the Flowrider, Soaky Mountain Waterpark representatives said they celebrate Water Park Day all season long with plenty of splashes to cool you off in the summer.

Watch the video to see Kyle Grainger’s attempt at surfing on the FlowRider after the staff game him a private lesson.

“You know it’s a surf simulator and I always say it’s fun if you’re good and it’s fun if you’re not because we enjoy watching it. The biggest trick to the flow rider, hang on tight but I know our guy’s going to get you on there and you’re going to have a lot of fun,” representatives said.

The instructors are on hand to help teach you how to FlowRide when you visit.

2017 marked the inaugural year to celebrate National Waterpark Day. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

