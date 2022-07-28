Soaky Mountain celebrates National Waterpark Day

2017 marked the inaugural year to celebrate National Waterpark Day.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday was National Waterpark Day, and with award winning water parks right in our own back yard, it was a day to celebrate.

From the lazy river to the Flowrider, Soaky Mountain Waterpark representatives said they celebrate Water Park Day all season long with plenty of splashes to cool you off in the summer.

Watch the video to see Kyle Grainger’s attempt at surfing on the FlowRider after the staff game him a private lesson.

“You know it’s a surf simulator and I always say it’s fun if you’re good and it’s fun if you’re not because we enjoy watching it. The biggest trick to the flow rider, hang on tight but I know our guy’s going to get you on there and you’re going to have a lot of fun,” representatives said.

The instructors are on hand to help teach you how to FlowRide when you visit.

2017 marked the inaugural year to celebrate National Waterpark Day.
2017 marked the inaugural year to celebrate National Waterpark Day.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Police are still investigating
Metro Nashville Police identify victim, shooter in fatal workplace shooting
Rescue crews were on the scene Tuesday night.
Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking

Latest News

Tenants at the Village Inn in Crossville were evicted by city officials, Wednesday.
City error reopens Crossville motel a day after forced closing
The band moved to the gym in the heat of the day on Thursday to not get too hot.
Seymour band beats the heat to prep for new season
Smishing Scam Text
How scammers are phishing for information through mail fraud texts
The band moved to the gym in the heat of the day on Thursday to not get too hot.
Seymour band beats the heat to prep for new season