Advertisement

Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles

Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.(samuraioasis via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sprite has been recognized for its green cans and bottles for decades, but that packaging is changing.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday it’s retiring Sprite’s green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.

Sprite’s current plastic contains green polyethylene terephthalate, an additive that can’t be recycled, but the clear bottles will be able to be recycled into new ones.

The changes are expected to take effect starting in August.

Other Coke beverages, including Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello, will also be replaced with clear containers in the coming months.

With the changes, Coke said it’s projected to reduce about 20 million pounds of new plastic waste compared to 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after hours of negotiations with the...
Barricaded suspect in custody after hours of negotiations with Knoxville police
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
U.S Marshals are assisting in the search of two East Tennessee men
U.S. Marshals Service looking for two men with East Tennessee connections
KPD searching for man in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s
Payton McCarty
Knoxville man arrested after ‘either’ striking or dragging pregnant woman with car, killing unborn child, KPD says

Latest News

Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
Tennessee punter is a candidate for the Ray Guy Award which honors the nations top punter.
Tennessee’s Brooks named to Ray Guy Award watch list
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
Mason "Noody" Millsaps
Unique baseball glove returned to 14-year-old Smokies fan with cerebral palsy
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
Tree falls on tent and kills girl, 7, in Great Smoky Mountains National Park