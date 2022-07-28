Advertisement

Tennessee’s Brooks named to Ray Guy Award watch list

University of Tennessee Football’s Paxton Brooks is one of 49 candidates for the nation’s top punter award
Tennessee punter is a candidate for the Ray Guy Award which honors the nations top punter.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior punter Paxton Brooks is one of 49 candidates named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which annually honors the nation’s top collegiate punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Entering his fifth and final season with the Vols and fourth-straight year as University of Tennessee’s starting punter, Brooks has played in 48 career games and averages 43.3 yards per punt—ranking third all-time in Tennessee history. Thirty of his punts have gone 50-plus yards, while 47 of his punts have been pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Last fall, Brooks ranked eighth in the SEC in punting average (44.0) and logged 11 punts over 50 yards, including a career-long 64-yard boot in the season opener against Bowling Green. His 44.0 yards-per-punt average was a single-season career best and ranks 10th in the UT record book.

The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December 2022.

