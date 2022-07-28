Unique baseball glove returned to 14-year-old Smokies fan with cerebral palsy

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After attending a Smokies baseball game last week, Carrie Millsaps said her family van had broken down on the side of the road. Her family was forced to leave the car on the side of the road that night, and the following day when they returned, the car was no longer there.

“When we called the station to see where it was towed at, the officer told us it wasn’t in the database so they hadn’t towed it and suggested we make a police report for it to be stolen,” shared Millsaps.

Millsaps’ son Mason “Noody” Millsaps was born with cerebral palsy and developed a love for the game of baseball at a young age.

“I guess he was, maybe, three at the time, and we took him to his first game. It was the first time we had ever introduced him to baseball at all, and it was that moment of that day that he was hooked,” explained Millsaps.

Authorities later charged four people for the theft of the van, but Millsaps said when they were told about the van being found, her son Mason’s stroller and baseball glove from a Smokies Baseball player were no longer inside.

Eyewitnesses came forward to law enforcement and reported finding the stroller sometime later, Millsaps said.

As for the missing baseball glove, another person was said to come forward.

”And last Friday, we got a message on Facebook from this gentleman who would like to stay anonymous asking us to describe what it looked like to him, cause he thought he found it. And sure enough, he did,” said Millsaps.

Thankful to have Mason’s stroller and baseball glove back, the family was excited to get back to watching baseball games, but they still didn’t have a car. That’s when Millsaps said people from the baseball community stepped in to help.

”So a friend of ours who we haven’t physically met but she’s a fellow baseball fan and loves the Chicago Cubs like Mason and we’ve been friends with her for years and have been FaceTimed, but we never physically met, she took it upon herself to start a GoFund Me as soon as she heard what happened. George the announcer at Smokies park sent me a message a couple of days ago and said I have a car that I think you might be interested in,” explained Millsaps.

Thanks to kind people stepping in to help, Mason is ready to head back to the baseball diamond.

”I’d like to say, the people who saw it and turned in tips because they saw the stroller. To those people and to the man who found the bag, Just thank you. I mean they could have easily been like ‘oh, yeah look at that. It looks like that stroller’ and not said a word,” said Millsaps.

KPD officers announced that four people were facing charges in connection to the theft, including:

Larry Haynes, 40. Two counts of felony theft Driving while license revoked

Paula Childress, 52. Two counts of felony theft Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Joseph Allen, 49. Two counts of felony theft

Rebecca Richards, 48. Two counts of felony theft

