CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category.

Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.

Additionally, CDC officials are asking that anyone in the area stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested when they experience COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing.

In addition, the CDC reported that several other counties in the region also ranked as high.

You can check your county’s infection level here.

