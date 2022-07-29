CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category.
photo of woman with mask
photo of woman with mask(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category.

Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.

Additionally, CDC officials are asking that anyone in the area stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested when they experience COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing.

In addition, the CDC reported that several other counties in the region also ranked as high.

You can check your county’s infection level here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
State investigating after woman found dead at Anakeesta, official says
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Elderly Dandridge woman files order of protection after neighbors put up profanity-filled signs
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Darrell Eason-Williams hopes the teenagers responsible for his wife's murder will be tried as...
‘They took my best friend’: Husband of murdered pastor speaks out

Latest News

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
State investigating after woman found dead at Anakeesta, official says
City First Church and Rockford School District are giving parents options for school supplies...
Tennessee back-to-school sales tax-free weekend kicks off
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day is for high water...
Few more downpours today, ahead of up and down coverage this weekend and a flooding risk Sunday