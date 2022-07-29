Few more downpours today, ahead of up and down coverage this weekend and a flooding risk Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will see a little better coverage in downpours and storms today, with an isolated flash flooding threat. While the coverage for Saturday looks lower, it’s still all adds up to be a flooding threat Sunday, when more rain and storms spread out and drag out throughout more of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is back to spotty rain, with areas of fog and low clouds. We’re starting the day around 72 degrees.

A front is moving through today, so this helps to pump up a few more downpours and storms today. (That front has been stalled to our north the past few days, creating areas of flooding. It will then sit over more Tennessee Sunday to Monday.) We have a 60% coverage of our area, especially this afternoon. This builds up midday and lasts into the evening, with scattered rain and storms gradually becoming spotty tonight. We’ll top out around 87 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel like it’s in the 90s still.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday looks to be spotty rain and storms most of the day, with clouds and a cool breeze. The afternoon to evening peaks at a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms, with a high of 84 degrees.

As rain spreads out Sunday, 80% of our area sees downpours and some storms. This builds up in the morning, kicking off our WVLT First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll keep an eye out for any rising water. Remember, do not try to drive through high water, because that road could be damage or it may be deeper than you think and sweep away your car.

Highs are closer to 80 Sunday and Monday, with a linger 60% coverage in rain and storms Monday.

While it’s not completely dry in our area, rain and storms are spotter Tuesday and beyond in your First Alert 8-day planner.

