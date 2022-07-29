First Alert: Flooding risk higher as rain continues through Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just three-and-a-half more days. That’s what we’re thinking as we enter another very busy weather stretch.

By Tuesday morning, we should be noticeably more quiet and dry. Many have seen more rain in the past week than we traditionally see in an entire month or two in summer.

For now, though, it is an extremely soggy pattern. Rain is here late Friday, at times for some on Saturday. Sunday is our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day, and storms stall out Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After sunshine and widespread high humidity, you’ve probably seen the dark clouds drifting over. Knoxville and the surrounding area have had storms on more than half of the days in July. Others have had storms nearly 3/4 of the days this month. We expect slow-moving thunderstorms and a big lightning show later Friday. That said, however, a lot of these storms are not severe necessarily. Still, it will not take much wind at all to knock down trees in this extremely saturated soil. Even a gust of 30 miles an hour could topple over a tree.

There are potentially two waves of storms Friday evening. Saturday starts off hazy and humid, but there will be sunshine. The trend is still to keep the most widespread of the storm Saturday to the south of Interstate 40. All told, about 30% of the area could get rain and thunder. That is not the best news for Saturday, I know, but it is an improvement from recent days.

The same cannot be said for Sunday. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the entire area, after the late morning and continuing all day. Yes, there will be storms. No, severity is not the main issue. Flooding is the primary concern. Storms will stall out over much of East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. One to two inches of rain as possible in this stretch. If you see a flooded road, please do not try to drive or walk across it.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday should be the final day of this extremely volatile summer weather pattern. Unfortunately, rain is still very widespread on Monday. At least it will be among the coolest days of all summer. The high outside the valley will struggle to reach the middle 70s. Around the Knoxville area, the high will be near 80 degrees.

As mentioned, the weather pattern’s about to flip. Tuesday may start with a little bit of rain, but we dry out for the most part. There could be a couple of mountain thunderstorms, and we are starting to get hotter. Towards the end of next week, we expect humidity, sunshine and lower to middle 90s in the Tennessee River Valley.

