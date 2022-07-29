Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Elderly Dandridge woman files order of protection after neighbors put up profanity-filled signs
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Darrell Eason-Williams hopes the teenagers responsible for his wife's murder will be tried as...
‘They took my best friend’: Husband of murdered pastor speaks out

Latest News

Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
‘A living hell’ | Procedural error clears way for evicted residents to return home
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland headlined the White House event Friday bringing...
White House hosts lawyers for discussion on abortion access
Deputies released graphic video of homeless people being attacked at camps in Greenville County...
GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say
Generic image of rain.
First Alert: Flooding risk higher as rain continues through Monday