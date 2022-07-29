‘A living hell’ | Procedural error clears way for evicted residents to return home

A procedural error allowed evicted Village Inn Tenants in Crossville to return home Thursday.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just more than 24 hours after Crossville officials kicked residents of the Village Inn out of their homes, those same people were allowed to return home.

City Manager Greg Wood confirmed to WVLT News “there was a procedural error that voided the action.”

Wednesday, city officials deemed the 64-room building uninhabitable after a narcotics investigation led to the findings of falling concrete, broken railings and flooded rooms.

Residents were told Wednesday they had less than 12 hours to pack their belongings and leave.

”It’s been a living hell,” said Henry Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran with cancer. ”They just put us on the street, no advanced notice, no nothing.”

Thursday at about 1 p.m. officials notified owner Steve Threet there was an error and the order was lifted.

”I praise God for the answered prayers because he answered a lot of prayers,” said Threet.

Threet rents the rooms in the building for $550 a month. As landlord and owner, he was in the position of having to reimburse every tenant the remaining money they paid in rent for the month of July.

Threet is set to meet with city officials on Monday.

”I have a meeting with the city mayor Tuesday morning at 9:30,” said Threet. “The people who were told to leave had very little time to do that, 12 hours.”

Threet said the city has given him no time limit on repairing what they say was most dangerous, however, he has received no promise this won’t happen again.

Those kicked out Wednesday and returning Thursday home said they’re there to stay this time.

”If they want to do something, do their job right, don’t do it wrong and hurt people,” said Thomas.

WVLT News was told to reach out to the Crossville City Attorney for more information on the procedural error but did not hear back.

