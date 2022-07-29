Man convicted in murder of his girlfriend sentenced to 22 years

The man was reportedly texting another woman, saying he would rather be with her.
Timothy Wells
Timothy Wells(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man will now face 22 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, officials with District Attorney Charme Allen said Friday.

During the trial, prosecutors determined that Timothy Wells, 47, shot his girlfriend in the head at a house on Pleasant Ridge Road, then claimed she had committed suicide. During the investigation, Wells reportedly changed his story, instead saying he had accidentally shot his girlfriend while testing the safety on his weapon.

An investigator with the Knoxville Police Department later ruled that it was unlikely that Wells’ gun had accidentally fired. He also said that the trajectory of the bullet is in line with “point and shoot” scenarios.

Additionally, Wells had reportedly been texting another woman saying he would rather be with her.

“As our community sees an increase in homicides, we will continue to aggressively prosecute cases of gun violence,” said DA Charme Allen.

Wells was convicted of second-degree murder. He will not be eligible for parole.

