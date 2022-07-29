Nashville boy recovering after car ran him over in Daytona Beach

By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville 5-year-old who was hit by a car on Daytona Beach this week is now recovering at home.

Little David Alamos is doing well but is sad that he didn’t make it to Disney World that day.

The family was enjoying the day at the beach on Sunday, July 24, when a car slammed through a toll booth.

Hugo Alamos said it sounded like a bomb went off. When he saw the car barreling towards the water, he screamed for everyone to run.

Alamos said everyone got out of the way except his 5-year-old son, David, who was in the water playing. When David was hit, Hugo immediately dove into the water to help him.

“I was screaming for somebody to help me because he was bleeding a lot,” Hugo remembered. “I was just screaming, ‘help me, help me! Please help me, my son! So, the fireman or the policeman came, he helped me.”

Hugo said for a second, he was afraid he was witnessing his son’s death. He considers it a miracle that David only needed 30 stiches in his arm and chest.

