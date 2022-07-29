Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Police are still investigating
Metro Nashville Police identify victim, shooter in fatal workplace shooting

Latest News

Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
‘A living hell’ | Procedural error clears way for evicted residents to return home
Oak Ridge roads are flooding after heavy rain.
Flash flooding closes roads in Oak Ridge, now open again
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon