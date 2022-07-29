Officers given life-saving award after using non-lethal method to subdue armed man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two police officers from the Oliver Springs Police Department were awarded the “life-saving award” for using less lethal options and their training while responding to a call of a disturbed man, trying to commit suicide.

The Oliver Springs Police Department shared dash cam video and body camera footage from June 13, 2022 when Sgt. Luke Cooper and officer Cade Brown responded to a call of a disturbed man, holding a knife and a pitchfork. The police chief said the man had held a family member at gunpoint, lit himself on fire, and was threatening to kill himself.

They told the man to drop the knife. He did not respond. Cooper remembered what he learned during crisis intervention training. He grabbed for his less lethal shotgun in his police cruiser.

“That less lethal shotgun saved Cade’s life, my life, and the suspect’s life,” said Cooper.

A less lethal shotgun shoots bean bags. They can leave a mark, but they also buy time, according to Cooper.

“To this day, he thanks both me and him for what we did. He says he’s sorry, he’s sincere about it, and he’s getting help,” said Brown.

The award recognizes them for their courage and dedication when they responded to the call.

“That’s our job, that’s what we do on a daily basis,” said Brown.

The officers share the suspect was checked by EMS, taken to jail, and is now out on parole. They said he is getting counseling and mental health help.

