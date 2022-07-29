Man dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say

Multiple witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died in the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Kingston Pike, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to Kingston Pike at Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. to the report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.

Once on the scene, first responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries. A release stated that the man’s injuries were not initially believed to be life-threatening.

However, UTMC staff said that the man died just after 10:00 p.m., according to Erland.

Multiple witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk. Erland said that the car involved in the crash remained at the scene during the incident.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators are leading the investigation.

