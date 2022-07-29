Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera

The go-kart was passed down to two children by their great grandfather.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Lindsee Merideith, she’s feeling uneasy after someone walked right up to her home in Powell and took a priceless item. For 6-year-old Zane and 3-year-old Zeke, driving and riding in their go-kart was one of the highlights of the week.

Early Tuesday morning while the family was asleep, someone was caught on security cameras taking the go-kart that was sitting next to their garage. It belonged to Zane and Zeke’s great-grandfather, Leonard Scott, who owned the old Parkway Speedway in Pigeon Forge.

The kids are now confused as to why one of their favorite things is missing as they ask their parents questions.

“They asked me well did he ask if he could come take it and I said no so they’re kind of confused on how you get something that you haven’t purchased you know,” said Merideith.

The go-kart has been passed down in the family for decades, and holds a lot of sentimental value considering it’s one of the last thing the family owns from their great-grandad since his passing.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said there has been one arrest made in the investigation, but it is still ongoing. The go-kart has not been recovered.

