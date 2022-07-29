President Joe Biden approves federal disaster declaration for EKY flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a release from the White House, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky following the flash flooding that hit the eastern part of the Commonwealth.

He ordered federal aid to help support local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the aftermath of the flooding.

The release from the White House said the federal funding will be available in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers issued the following statement:

Even as search and rescue efforts continue, this expedited disaster declaration from the President means federal assistance will be immediately available to help our people in Eastern Kentucky. The work ahead is daunting for our communities and federal assistance will be critical for the long-term recovery process. I am grateful for the strong support of the entire Kentucky Federal Delegation in raising Governor Beshear’s prompt request to the President’s immediate attention. As we address the crises in each county, I will work diligently to ensure federal assistance is maximized for our communities.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.