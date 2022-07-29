Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville

Richy Kreme was founded in 1948 by Marion Richardson in Maryville at the exact location where people get the sweet treats today.
Richy Kreme Donuts announced it would be coming to Knoxville after months of requests about opening a shop outside Maryville.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Richy Kreme Donuts has officially opened its Knoxville location after months of requests about opening a shop outside Maryville.

“For months, we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville,” a spokesperson said. “We are so happy to formally announce that the rumors are true, we are coming. And as many of you guessed, we are coming to Rocky Hill.” The location is 7699 S Northshore Drive.

A spokesperson said that Pop’s Original Donuts reached out to the owners of the popular doughnut shop, and after many discussions, a deal was made.

Richy Kreme was founded in 1948 by Marion Richardson in Maryville at the exact location where people get the sweet treats today, made from the same recipe said to be “with love, by hand, one at a time.”

The owners said when they purchased the shop in 2021, they committed themselves to returning it to its glory days of quality doughnuts and a community focus.

“This is the first one in about 40 years that we’ll expand out of Mayville,” Chef Dustin Cochran, the owner, said. “The son of the original owner came by yesterday and the owner of Pop Original Donuts, which we’ve purchased this place from. So, it’s a great story. You think about all that history and all that legacy and I do have that sense of responsibility to make sure that they’re good as they’ve always been.”

The store will be open Tuesday - Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

