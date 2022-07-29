Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road after it was involved in an accident involving multiple cars Friday afternoon.

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, Knox County Dispatch officials said.

The accident initially closed all lanes, but by 8:45 p.m., only the right lane was closed.

This is a developing story, and WVLT News will update this information as we learn more.

