Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape
Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case.
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked the public for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a tweet.
Edgar Sanchez Rosales is believed to still be in the Sevierville area, according to ETVCS officials.
Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through ETVCS.
