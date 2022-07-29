Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked the public for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a tweet.

Edgar Sanchez Rosales is believed to still be in the Sevierville area, according to ETVCS officials.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through ETVCS.

Know the whereabouts of Edgar Sanchez Rosales? He's #WANTED by @SeviervillePD for the rape of a child & believed to still be in the area. Know his location contact Crime Stoppers-call **TIPS, online https://t.co/msppsTw5gg, or the P3 TIPS app. Your tip may = $$$$. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/sP6a1I4XhV — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) July 29, 2022

