Tennessee Athletics to only accept digital tickets, parking passes starting fall

Printed PDF tickets will not longer authorize visitors to attend Tennessee Athletics events.
A look inside Neyland Stadium
A look inside Neyland Stadium(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Printed PDF tickets and parking passes for Tennessee Athletics events will no longer be accepted, starting this fall, according to a release by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Fans will gain admission to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, with digital tickets and parking passes that can be accessed through a mobile device. A representative said the change was aimed at improving security and reducing the risk of ticket fraud.

“Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue,” a Tennessee Athletics representative said.

The digital tickets will grant visitors access to all venues via a QR code that will be scanned directly from a mobile device. While tickets and passes can be managed by a desktop computer or cell phone, a mobile device will be required for game day access, a release shared.

The valid tickets and passes will display a moving barcode; therefore, screenshots of tickets will not scan at doors.

Interested guests can get tickets at the ticket office, AllVols.com, the venue box office and Ticketmaster.

More information about digital tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
State investigating after woman found dead at Anakeesta, official says
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Darrell Eason-Williams hopes the teenagers responsible for his wife's murder will be tried as...
‘They took my best friend’: Husband of murdered pastor speaks out

Latest News

An aircrewman from the Tennessee Army National Guard comforts a patient rescued from the...
Tennessee crews respond to assist Kentucky after deadly, historical flooding
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
State investigating after woman found dead at Anakeesta, official says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day is for high water...
Few more downpours today, ahead of up and down coverage this weekend and a flooding risk Sunday
President Joe Biden approves federal disaster declaration for EKY flooding