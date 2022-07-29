Tennessee Athletics to only accept digital tickets, parking passes starting fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Printed PDF tickets and parking passes for Tennessee Athletics events will no longer be accepted, starting this fall, according to a release by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Fans will gain admission to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, with digital tickets and parking passes that can be accessed through a mobile device. A representative said the change was aimed at improving security and reducing the risk of ticket fraud.

“Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue,” a Tennessee Athletics representative said.

The digital tickets will grant visitors access to all venues via a QR code that will be scanned directly from a mobile device. While tickets and passes can be managed by a desktop computer or cell phone, a mobile device will be required for game day access, a release shared.

The valid tickets and passes will display a moving barcode; therefore, screenshots of tickets will not scan at doors.

Interested guests can get tickets at the ticket office, AllVols.com, the venue box office and Ticketmaster.

More information about digital tickets can be found here.

