Tennessee congressman sheds suit for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A mile from the U.S. Capitol, Nationals Park played host to members of Congress Thursday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) shed his work attire for a red uniform Thursday night as he faced off against their Democratic colleagues.

The annual bipartisan event is in its 113th year, letting lawmakers blow off steam on the field while sending proceeds to local charities. Burchett took part in last year’s charity event in which Republicans won a thriller 13-12. Before that, Republicans hadn’t won since 2016.

Burchett, who plays first base, says the game gives them a chance to beat the Democrats off Capitol Hill, but also give back to the local community that serves as his part time home.

“It’s about raising money for charity. It 100 percent is. This community, Washington, is a very impoverished area. We all know that, it’s no secret. If we can pump over a million dollars into some good charities for these kids I think it’s a great thing,” Said Burchett.

In addition to the Congressional Baseball Game there will be a women’s Congressional Softball Game later this year. In that game members of Congress battle it out with the D.C. press corps.

