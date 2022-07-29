Tennessee congressman sheds suit for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Tim Burchett
Rep. Tim Burchett(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A mile from the U.S. Capitol, Nationals Park played host to members of Congress Thursday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) shed his work attire for a red uniform Thursday night as he faced off against their Democratic colleagues.

The annual bipartisan event is in its 113th year, letting lawmakers blow off steam on the field while sending proceeds to local charities. Burchett took part in last year’s charity event in which Republicans won a thriller 13-12. Before that, Republicans hadn’t won since 2016.

Burchett, who plays first base, says the game gives them a chance to beat the Democrats off Capitol Hill, but also give back to the local community that serves as his part time home.

“It’s about raising money for charity. It 100 percent is. This community, Washington, is a very impoverished area. We all know that, it’s no secret. If we can pump over a million dollars into some good charities for these kids I think it’s a great thing,” Said Burchett.

In addition to the Congressional Baseball Game there will be a women’s Congressional Softball Game later this year. In that game members of Congress battle it out with the D.C. press corps.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office confirms a man drowned on Thursday in the Pigeon River after...
Man drowns in Pigeon River after tubing accident
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Police are still investigating
Metro Nashville Police identify victim, shooter in fatal workplace shooting

Latest News

Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump