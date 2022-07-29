Tennessee crews aid Kentuckians during devastating flooding


By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least eight people have been killed by devastating flooding in parts of Kentucky.

The flood waters quickly rose to reach the rooftops of homes on Thursday morning after strong storms dumped inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Governor confirms 8 deaths in devastating Kentucky flooding

First responders from Middle Tennessee have been sent to help rescue people from the flooded areas and begin the recovery effort.

The Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team deployed three crews that have been airlifting families off roofs and conducting high water rescues. This group includes members of the Nashville Fire Department.

The Tennessee National Guard said it had sent five rescue helicopters and crews to help lift people out from the dangerously high waters that have ripped buildings apart, left mud everywhere, and devastated communities.

After everyone has been rescued and the damage has been assessed, the focus will quickly shift to figuring out what can be saved. That’s where organizations like Brentwood-based Hope Force International come in.

Disaster services manager Joey Stoltzfus is currently in Western Kentucky helping Hope Force rebuild homes after the tornadoes. He plans to drive east as soon as Friday to understand the situation and how they can help.

“In a situation like this where it is overwhelming the community, organizations like Hope Force can help, and there are many other wonderful organizations out there,” Stoltzfus said. “A lot of my friends working in organizations that are also looking at this and looking at responding.”

He said the key to a flood recovery is getting mud, drywall, and furniture out of houses to allow the structure to dry. That will prevent mold from growing and allow some items to be salvaged.

“For us, of course, we are ready to get in there and get it done,” Stoltzfus said. “But we also have to go in ready to just engage with the homeowner. Love on them in simple ways, and listening is a big part of it.”

He said there are many groups preparing volunteers for the long recovery. Right now, they’re waiting for the water to go down and trying to leave space for first responders to rescue everyone.

The Red Cross said it is also preparing to send crews to Kentucky but, at this point, has not been given a specific assignment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
Knox County Schools elementary classroom
Where are the teachers? | Knox Co. Schools principal reports ‘teacher shortage crisis’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Darrell Eason-Williams hopes the teenagers responsible for his wife's murder will be tried as...
‘They took my best friend’: Husband of murdered pastor speaks out

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day is for high water...
Few more downpours today, ahead of up and down coverage this weekend and a flooding risk Sunday
Including a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Flooding risk Thursday night before more storms and a First Alert
Go-kart was passed down to a three and six year old kid by their great grandfather.
Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell