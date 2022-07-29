TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge.

Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas Lake after running off the Moonhill Bridge. The driver was unconscious and trapped inside their car, TWRA officials said.

Rescuers and bystanders were able to pull the person from the car. TWRA Wildlife officers Chase Rich, Hunter Wisecarver, Justin Pinkston and Sgt. Rusty Thompson worked together to pull the victim into the TWRA Patrol Boat and begin CPR.

The officers drove the victim to shore where they awaited medical personnel.

The victim later died at University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to TWRA officials.

“We are very proud of our wildlife officers who often go beyond the call of duty to help save lives,” TWRA officials said.

