Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Will Smith, who rushed the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March, has more to say on the subject.

In a new social media video post, he apologized to Chris Rock.

The Instagram video starts with the text: “It’s been a minute... Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

Smith expressed “deep remorse” over his attack of Rock, which happened after Rock, the Oscars host, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over her hair loss.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he added.

Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother, saying he’d seen an interview Rose Rock gave with WIS, in which she said, “...when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us...”

Smith said he didn’t realize how many people he had hurt.

Smith won an Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard.” He has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of the fallout from the scandalous slap.

