East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky.

The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need.

Those wishing to donate can do so at the church at 1216 Cedar Fork Road, or the New Tazewell Walmart at 432 South Broad Street, according to a flyer.

Items that will be accepted include:

Hygiene items

Bottled water

Canned food

Diapers

Blankets

As of Saturday, the death toll had risen to 25, including four children, after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly, and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News. “We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

Rescue crews continue struggling to get into hard-hit areas, some of which are among the poorest places in America. The governor said that teams have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats.

Learn other ways to donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.