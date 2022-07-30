East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding

Members will accept donations at the church and the New Tazewell Walmart until Aug. 2.
(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky.

The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need.

Those wishing to donate can do so at the church at 1216 Cedar Fork Road, or the New Tazewell Walmart at 432 South Broad Street, according to a flyer.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Hygiene items
  • Bottled water
  • Canned food
  • Diapers
  • Blankets

As of Saturday, the death toll had risen to 25, including four children, after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly, and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News. “We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

Rescue crews continue struggling to get into hard-hit areas, some of which are among the poorest places in America. The governor said that teams have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats.

Learn other ways to donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues
Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Sheriff Jeff Coffey said the signs are disappointing, but protected under the First Amendment...
Elderly Dandridge woman files order of protection after neighbors put up profanity-filled signs
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
‘A living hell’ | Procedural error clears way for evicted residents to return home

Latest News

Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall.
High school football preseason heating up in East Tennessee
One Knoxville SC fell to N-C Fusion in the Southern Conference title game.
Remarkable first season comes to an end for One Knox SC
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case.
Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape