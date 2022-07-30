FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A long list of laxative products sold nationwide are part of a voluntary recall due to possible contamination.

According to the Food and Drug and Administration, all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall states the products were sold at several major retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, under various generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Officials said the recall was initiated after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, which could cause severe adverse reactions in immunocompromised patients.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon LLC, the manufacturer, is currently aware of three reports of severe adverse reactions potentially related to the product.

The FDA reports consumers who have the recalled products should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers were urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems after taking or using the recalled product.

The entire list of products connected with this recall can be viewed here.

