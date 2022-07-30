A few storms today, more scattered storms Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog and mostly cloudy skies, with heavy rainfall ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well. We’ll have coverage on Saturday standing at about 20%.

Highs on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 82 in Crossville.

We’ll have a few showers and storms start to form as we move into the afternoon and evening. Most of us will say dry on Saturday.

Tonight we’ll have a few rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a first alert weather day because of the heavy rainfall we’ll have moving into the afternoon. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the entire area, after the late morning and continuing all day. Yes, there will be storms. No, severity is not the main issue. Flooding is the primary concern. Storms will stall out over much of East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. One to two inches of rain as possible in this stretch. If you see a flooded road, please do not try to drive or walk across it.

Monday should be the final day of this extremely volatile summer weather pattern. Unfortunately, rain is still very widespread on Monday. At least it will be among the coolest days of all summer. The high outside the valley will struggle to reach the middle 70s. Around the Knoxville area, the high will be near 80 degrees.

As mentioned, the weather pattern’s about to flip. Tuesday may start with a little bit of rain, but we dry out for the most part. There could be a couple of mountain thunderstorms, and we are starting to get hotter. Towards the end of next week, we expect humidity, sunshine and lower to middle 90s in the Tennessee River Valley.

