First Alert Weather Day Sunday as we monitor the risk for flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After days of rain and storms we are tracking even more rain that could be heavy at times. Adding another 1-2+ inches on top of wet grounds could lead to flooding issues. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated rain and storms are possible this evening. We should be mostly dry overnight with temperatures starting out near 72 degrees Sunday.

Spotty rain and storms are likely throughout the morning to early afternoon hours. Our coverage in rain and storms increases by the afternoon which is when our WVLT First Alert Weather Day goes into effect. Storms could stall out over parts of East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky adding another 1-2″ inches of rain on top of areas that don’t need any more rain. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.

Rainfall through Sunday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms continue into your Monday. Depending on how much rain we get on Sunday, we’ll keep an eye on the flooding threat for Monday as well. We should get a break in the rain later Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs will be cooler near 80 degrees.

We FINALLY get a break from the on and off rain and storms starting Tuesday. We’ll keep around those stray to isolated chances next week with the heat and humidity cranking back up.

We’ll get on a 90s stretch starting Tuesday and continuing into next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.