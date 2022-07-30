High school football preseason heating up in East Tennessee

Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall.
By Rick Russo
Jul. 30, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s scrimmage time in Tennessee right now as high school football teams continue preparations for the 2022 season. Friday night at Bearden, the Bulldogs and new Head Coach Josh Jones welcomed in Travis Mozingo’s Christian Academy Warriors.

Both teams would get some good work in. CAK’s pass game looked to be working early following a nice pass connection downfield to Caleb Hoke.

The Bulldogs would hunker down on defense. On another CAK pass attempt, Bearden’s Jack McHenry gets a hand on the ball, catches the deflection and returns it all the way for the pick-6 touchdown.

Bearden would score again later on a touchdown pass from Drew Parrott to Ethan Ford, who had a defender draped all over him.

The Bulldogs would score the only three touchdowns by varsity players and had another drive reach the CAK goal line. No question, it was an impressive opening scrimmage for coach Jones.

SPARTANS GEARING UP FOR HIGH FLYING ATTACK

Also getting ready for the new season are David Meske’s Webb School Spartans. For years the veteran coach ran a Wing-T offense, but now they’re spreading things around, and that’s just fine by senior quarterback Charlie Robinson.

“This is our year, sorry year to lead. It’s our year to just have the team with us. It’s our energy, everything,” Robinson said. “It depends on us. I realize like you’re here to play football, but at the same time, you need to be having fun. Don’t just be out there just playing.”

Football fans, you’ll be able to catch Robinson and the hard-charging Spartans on Rivalry Thursday coming up, Sept. 15, against the Christian Academy Warriors.

