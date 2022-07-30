House fire in East Knoxville, fire crews on scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue in East Knoxville at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, according to KFD officials.

The duplex’s basement had caught fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks. The resident who called 911 told fire crews that the smoke detectors were not working, and the smoke that filled up the home alerted them to the fire, KFD officials said.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries, Knox County dispatch told WVLT News. Three people were in the home at the time, according to Wilbanks.

The duplex received moderate fire damage and mild smoke damage to living areas, Wilbanks said.

KFD investigators are currently investigating the source of the fire, according to Knox County dispatch.

KFD is on the scene of a house fire in 2700 block of Parkview Ave. The fire is out at this time and crews are picking up equipment. pic.twitter.com/BEAWLoX1uv — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) July 30, 2022

