People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 Billion and people are hoping to get in on the near-record jackpot.

”So much going on the economy is getting so crazy right now I’d be crazy not to try at least one,” said Trina Long who bought two tickets.

Ebenezer Market in West Knoxville was the spot for people stopping in after work Friday to take a shot at winning a billion dollars.

”What is it one-point-two billion? Get to take away $611 million, that’s not a bad investment for six dollars, you know,” said Miller.

If Miller won his investment of six dollars, a winning of nearly $700 million would help him take a trip across the country and a lavish vacation overseas, before helping out his family.

For others, it would be to fix their church and pay down debt.

Nick Patel is the owner of Ebenezer Market and has worked long hours the past two days as the anticipation of the drawing has sent sales skyrocketing.

”I’ve been here since 7 a.m. it’s been nonstop today, as well as yesterday,” said Patel. “7 a.m. to 11 p.m.”

Patel himself bought $200 worth of tickets, hoping to pay down debt and help his family if he wins.

John Dean stopped in on Friday afternoon too. Dean said he always gets in the game when the jackpot is sky high.

He has skeptics on both sides. Dean’s younger brother is a professor of family financial planning, and he says it’s a poor investment.

His wife said the odds are greater to be struck by lightning than to win the lottery, to which he has a quick response.

”My wife likes to tell me I have a better chance of being struck by lightning, and I like to remind her lots of people get struck by lightning, so,” said Dean who bought $20 worth of tickets.

While the chances of winning are more than 300 million to one, there’s hope that the $1 billion, whoever wins it, is used to change the world.

”If it gets in the right hands it can change other people’s lives,” said Miller. “So, I feel it’ll be all worth it.”

Here are Friday’s winning numbers:

67 45 57 36 13

The Mega Ball number is 14.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.