Remarkable first season comes to an end for One Knox SC

By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s professional soccer team looked to continue its remarkable inaugural season with a win over the North Carolina Fusion. However, the visitors, a perennial power in the USL-2 league, came ready to play, fighting off the rain and partisan home crowd to defeat One Knoxville SC for the Southern Conference championship.

With just under seven minutes into the game, N-C Fusion got a free kick, Knoxville keeper Peter Swinkels got the initial block, but Mason Duvall came with the aggressive second effort and pushed it to the back of the net.

N-C Fusion scored the game’s first goal, and that 1-0 score would hold into the halftime break.

An energized Knoxville team came out ready to play in the second half. One Knox SC would strike right away off an early corner kick.

In the 49 minutes, Dani Fernandez was in the right place at the right time finishing with a goal, the first and, unfortunately, the last for the home team.

Two Knoxville players received their second yellow penalty card. That added up to them being expelled from the game in the second half.

Down two players, that meant the Fusion had an 11-9 player advantage, putting them on the attack, basically like a hockey team on a power play.

And the visitors would capitalize off a corner kick of their own. The goal made it 2-1, which would be the game-winner as Knoxville could never recover.

North Carolina won the Southern Conference title, but One Knoxville has won the hearts of its loyal fans. Seeing the Knoxville soccer community gather together to support this team was undoubtedly fun.

Congrats to the One Knox on a terrific inaugural season closing with an impressive (13-3-1) record.

They finished South Central Division Champs with a Smoky Mountain Series Trophy and two playoff wins in front of sellout crowds. Looking forward to another exciting season next summer in the 865!

