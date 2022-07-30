Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday

The tax suspension will come on the heels of Tennessee’s traditional tax-free weekend.
(KVLY)
By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beginning August, groceries will go tax-free in Tennessee — with a few exceptions.

A grocery tax suspension, proposed by Governor Bill Lee in March in response to nationwide inflation, will take effect Aug. 1 and remain in effect for 30 days.

The suspension applies to all food and food ingredients and only excludes alcohol, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Kroger shopper Nancy Andrews said Friday. “Any relief you can give to families and single people is great at this point.”

According to CNBC, the consumer price index climbed another 9.1% in June, higher than what was even predicted. Prices for food, energy, rent, gas and medical care all rose. Meat and egg prices dropped 0.4% but were still up 11.7% year-over-year.

“I feel a difference in all the bills,” shopper Domonique Alexander said. “I think that we’re all going to feel a lot better in the grocery lane.”

“I won’t be buying my meats and stuff like that until Monday,” Andrews said, who learned of the tax suspension upon encountering our news crew. “I’ll be back to do heavy shopping.”

The tax suspension will come on the heels of Tennessee’s traditional tax-free weekend for the back-to-school season, which is July 29 – July 31.

