Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Moore is asking Tennesseeans to give the Volunteer spirit to the community and victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

That spirit can be shown through University of Tennessee merchandise. Moore is collecting t-shirts and hats with the Vols logo for his campaign, Hats and Hearts For Highland Park.

More information on how to donate and Moore’s journey can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the organization, Tracking the Truckster.

