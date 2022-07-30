Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

Walmart's President and CEO is pledging to send money to help victims of Eastern Kentucky...
Walmart's President and CEO is pledging to send money to help victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding.(mgn)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms.

Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.

Furner ended the post by saying, “I’m proud to see how our teams step up and support each other every day - and especially in times of need. We are here for you.”

