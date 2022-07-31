Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department.

A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was six years old and found on Maryville Pike.

Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles stopped to try to help the boy, who was reportedly running from people.

Once officers responded and found the boy’s family on Joe Lewis Road, they were reunited. The department’s spokesperson said that the KPD Special Crimes Unit and Department of Children’s Services were currently “working through it.”

Additional information has not been released at this time.

