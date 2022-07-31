First Alert Weather Day continues as we monitor the flooding risk throughout the night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as rounds of rain and storms continue tonight which could create some localized flooding issues.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues throughout the majority of tonight as rounds of rain and storms could create some localized flooding issues. We have gotten some reports of flooding mainly up in southeastern Kentucky in Whitley County. It looks like the best chance for flooding issues is along that Tennessee and Kentucky line including our southeastern Kentucky counties. There is still an isolated flash flooding risk possible throughout East Tennesee as well. By the early morning hours on Monday, we could be adding about half an inch to 1″ of rain.

Rainfall through tonight (WVLT)

After midnight, the rain and storms become spotty with temperatures dropping to near 72 degrees by Monday morning.

Scattered rain and storms continue into Monday. Depending on how much rain we get on Sunday, we’ll keep an eye on the flooding threat for Monday as well. The threat for flooding does look low and isolated. Highs are expected to be near 82 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Models are now showing scattered rain and storms moving in very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It looks like most of that rain falls while most of us are asleep. Spotty storms are possible throughout the day Tuesday with highs getting back to near 90 degrees.

Spotty storms are possible Wednesday with more scattered storms arriving on Thursday. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Highs remain near 90 degrees throughout the week and into next weekend. Spotty storms continue as well throughout the week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.