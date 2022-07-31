Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and Austin-East graduate Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women’s Championship Belt in Nashville on Saturday.

Belair defeated Becky Lynch, who she beat several months earlier to capture her first RAW Women’s Championship title at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, back in April.

Summer Slam took to the streets of Music City in 2022.

The title match was held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the capital of Belair’s home state.

At the end of Belair and Lynch’s match for the title belt, WWE set the stage for a new showdown as WWE Grandslam Champion Bayley returned to start new beef with the now two-time defending RAW Women’s Champion Belair.

