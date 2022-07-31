‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, son says

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” died Saturday night at the age of 89, her son wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson wrote on Nichols’ official Facebook page.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mascot mine collapse
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
Tennessee grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Anakeesta death ruled apparent suicide, state investigation continues
People around the nation and in the tri-states are cashing in trying to win the jackpot.
People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion
A semi-truck has jack-knifed on I-40 West after a car accident involving multiple cars.
Semi-truck jack-knifed on I-40 West after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Running back Len'Neth Whitehead #27 of the Tennessee...
Tennessee Football RB Whitehead out for the season
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires