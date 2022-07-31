Tennessee Football redshirt sophomore to miss 2022 season due to injury

Len’Neth Whitehead will not play due to an off-season injury.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football’s Len’Neth Whitehead will not play during the 2022 season due to an off-season upper-body injury, according to Volquest.com sources.

The redshirt sophomore running back played eight games, logging 32 carries for 207 yards as a freshman, according to UT Athletics. Whitehead suffered a foot injury during his senior year of high school and again during the preseason of his actual freshman campaign, resulting in him not seeing any action.

He returned in 2021 to the football roster as a running back. He earned SEC weekly honors, being named Co-Freshman of the Week alongside offensive lineman Cade Mays, in October of 2021 after he played a vital role in the university’s offensive performance during the Vols’ 62-24 rout of Missouri.

During the game, with the help of Mays and Whitehead, Tennessee finished with 683 total yards and an incredible 458 yards on the ground, representing the most rushing yards in a road game in school history and the most overall since rushing for 513 yards against Washington & Lee on Nov. 10, 1951.

Whitehead came to Tennessee from Athens, Georgia, as a four-star prospect linebacker at Athens Academy.

